Delta Investment Management LLC Has $13.28 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJP

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,431 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Delta Investment Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJP. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 268.8% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6,032.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $23.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

