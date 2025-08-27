Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 376,273 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 303.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,273 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.29% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $58,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.2%
NASDAQ ACWI opened at $133.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.85. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $101.25 and a 1 year high of $134.38.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
