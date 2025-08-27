Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 52,467 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 466,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 52,467 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.6% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $78,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,900,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,534 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,649,117,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 34,401,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,975,616,000 after purchasing an additional 581,704 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,852,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,668,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,948 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at $91,117,639.75. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,489,182.32. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.96.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $298.01 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.90 and a 1 year high of $317.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 111.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%.Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.39%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

