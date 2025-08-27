Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) & Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Head-To-Head Survey

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Hugoton Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and Dorchester Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hugoton Royalty Trust N/A N/A N/A Dorchester Minerals 47.35% 22.49% 22.12%

Volatility & Risk

Hugoton Royalty Trust has a beta of -0.67, meaning that its share price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hugoton Royalty Trust $11.53 million 1.46 $10.80 million $0.27 1.56 Dorchester Minerals $168.74 million 6.94 $89.20 million $1.72 14.37

This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and Dorchester Minerals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dorchester Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Hugoton Royalty Trust. Hugoton Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorchester Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats Hugoton Royalty Trust on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Dorchester Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

