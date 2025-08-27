Head-To-Head Analysis: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) vs. UWM (NYSE:UWMC)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) and UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zillow Group and UWM”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $2.24 billion 8.98 -$112.00 million ($0.26) -318.85 UWM $2.16 billion 4.27 $14.40 million ($0.05) -115.50

Risk & Volatility

UWM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UWM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Zillow Group has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UWM has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zillow Group and UWM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 1 11 13 0 2.48 UWM 0 5 1 0 2.17

Zillow Group currently has a consensus price target of $85.62, suggesting a potential upside of 3.28%. UWM has a consensus price target of $5.54, suggesting a potential downside of 4.04%. Given Zillow Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than UWM.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.3% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of UWM shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 94.1% of UWM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and UWM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -2.60% -1.26% -1.04% UWM 0.48% -5.56% -0.72%

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services. In addition, the company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, including ShowingTime+, Spruce, and Follow Up Boss. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

