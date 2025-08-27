Flowers Foods, Inc. $FLO Shares Purchased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 571,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,950 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $10,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 617.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 2,191.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 904.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 63.1% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:FLO opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $23.87.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.19%.

Flowers Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.