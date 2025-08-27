Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. $WLY

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of John Wiley & Sons worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 35.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 37.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of WLY stock opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.63. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $53.96.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $442.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. John Wiley & Sons has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.900-4.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 92.81%.

John Wiley & Sons announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

