PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Position Increased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,229 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $57,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,598,000 after purchasing an additional 21,859 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $3,633,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 124,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 270,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $147.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $179.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

