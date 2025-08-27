Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI Shares Purchased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Colliers International Group worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,752.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Shares of CIGI opened at $166.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.04. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.86 and a twelve month high of $170.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.20. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 2.17%.The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.