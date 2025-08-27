First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB) Director Staci Pierce Buys 1,500 Shares

First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) Director Staci Pierce purchased 1,500 shares of First Us Bancsh stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $17,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,126. This trade represents a 32.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Staci Pierce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, Staci Pierce purchased 500 shares of First Us Bancsh stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $5,900.00.

NASDAQ:FUSB opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $66.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.55. First Us Bancsh has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

First Us Bancsh ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter. First Us Bancsh had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of First Us Bancsh by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 377,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Us Bancsh by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Us Bancsh by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Us Bancsh by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. 18.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

