Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.48 and last traded at $41.30, with a volume of 134125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.57.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.