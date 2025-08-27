Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Trading 18.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) shares were up 18.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 288,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 124,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Oceanic Iron Ore Trading Up 2.8%

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at Oceanic Iron Ore

In related news, insider Frank Giustra sold 1,629,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$342,520.90. Also, Director Gordon Keep sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$29,000.00. Insiders have sold 1,829,500 shares of company stock worth $396,321 over the last ninety days. 107.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

