Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Director Susan Blount Sells 2,500 Shares

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) Director Susan Blount sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.30, for a total value of $1,298,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,331.80. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cavco Industries Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $520.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $444.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.78. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $390.46 and a 52-week high of $549.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.61. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 8.99%.The company had revenue of $556.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.97 million. Analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cavco Industries

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,814.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 2,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.50.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

