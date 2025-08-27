Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

ARLO has been the subject of several other reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $17.24 on Monday. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.22 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 1.38%.The firm had revenue of $129.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Arlo Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.180 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 113,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $2,114,206.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 809,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,026,454.40. This trade represents a 12.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 520,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $9,057,691.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,621,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,219,929. This represents a 24.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,306,967 shares of company stock valued at $39,664,516 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 25,627 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

