NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Upgraded by B. Riley to Strong-Buy Rating

B. Riley upgraded shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning

NetScout Systems Price Performance

Shares of NTCT opened at $23.89 on Monday. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $27.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.65.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of NetScout Systems

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $70,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,951.44. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Szabados sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $91,640.00. Following the sale, the director owned 38,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,092.49. This represents a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $245,525 over the last ninety days. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,857.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,936.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems Company Profile



NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Stories

