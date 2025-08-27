Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Bought by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.1% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 304.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Amgen by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.43.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $289.58 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $339.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.28 and a 200-day moving average of $293.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

