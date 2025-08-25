News (NASDAQ:NWS) vs. All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) Financial Analysis

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) and All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for News and All For One Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get News alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score News 1 0 0 2 3.00 All For One Media 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given All For One Media’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe All For One Media is more favorable than News.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio News $8.45 billion 2.35 $1.18 billion $2.08 16.91 All For One Media $10,000.00 N/A $5.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares News and All For One Media”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

News has higher revenue and earnings than All For One Media.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.6% of News shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of News shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of All For One Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

News has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, All For One Media has a beta of 9.61, indicating that its stock price is 861% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares News and All For One Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets News 13.21% 5.66% 3.19% All For One Media N/A N/A N/A

Summary

News beats All For One Media on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About News

(Get Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch, Investor’s Business Daily, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, and Dow Jones Energy through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, mobile apps, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts. It also owns and operates Monday to Friday, Saturday and Sunday, weekly, and bi-weekly newspapers comprising The Australian, The Weekend Australian, The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph, Herald Sun, Sunday Herald Sun, The Courier Mail, The Sunday Mail, The Advertiser, Sunday Mail, The Sun, The Sun on Sunday, The Times, The Sunday Times, and New York Post, as well as digital mastheads and other websites. In addition, the company publishes general fiction, nonfiction, children’s, and religious books; provides sports, entertainment, and news services to pay-TV and streaming subscribers, and other commercial licensees through satellite and internet distribution; and broadcasts rights to live sporting events. Further, it offers property and property-related advertising and services on its websites and mobile applications; digital real estate services; and financial services. News Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About All For One Media

(Get Free Report)

All For One Media Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in media content development in New York. The company is involved in creating, launching, and marketing original pop music performed by boy bands and girl groups. It also produces and owns motion pictures, such as Drama Drama. The company primarily offers its services for children between the ages of seven and fourteen. The company was formerly known as Early Equine, Inc. and changed its name to All for One Media Corp. in November 2015. All For One Media Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.