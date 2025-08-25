SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 59.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,984,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,192,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337,312 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,299,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,936,000 after buying an additional 3,842,866 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,928,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,950,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,723,000 after buying an additional 1,516,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,433,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $899,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CP. Stephens boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $74.8380 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 28.05%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.1651 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.