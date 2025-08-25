Insider Buying: Lion Finance Group (LON:BGEO) Insider Acquires 10,125,000.00 in Stock

Lion Finance Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report) insider Karine Hirn purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 7,500.00 per share, for a total transaction of 10,125,000.00.
Karine Hirn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 4th, Karine Hirn bought 1,400 shares of Lion Finance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 6,810.00 per share, for a total transaction of 9,534,000.00.
Lion Finance Group Price Performance
Shares of LON BGEO opened at 7,529.03 on Monday. Lion Finance Group PLC has a 1-year low of 3,540.24 and a 1-year high of 8,100.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 7,294.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 6,312.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05.
About Lion Finance Group
Lion Finance Group PLC (formerly Bank of Georgia Group PLC) is a FTSE 250 holding company whose main subsidiaries provide banking and financial services focused in the high-growth Georgian and Armenian markets through leading, customer-centric, universal banks – Bank of Georgia in Georgia and Ameriabank in Armenia.
