Insider Buying: Lion Finance Group (LON:BGEO) Insider Acquires 10,125,000.00 in Stock

Lion Finance Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report) insider Karine Hirn purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 7,500.00 per share, for a total transaction of 10,125,000.00.

Karine Hirn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, Karine Hirn bought 1,400 shares of Lion Finance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 6,810.00 per share, for a total transaction of 9,534,000.00.

Lion Finance Group Price Performance

Shares of LON BGEO opened at 7,529.03 on Monday. Lion Finance Group PLC has a 1-year low of 3,540.24 and a 1-year high of 8,100.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 7,294.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 6,312.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05.

About Lion Finance Group

Lion Finance Group ( LON:BGEO ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported 317.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Lion Finance Group had a return on equity of 38.89% and a net margin of 73.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Lion Finance Group PLC will post 1221.6828479 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lion Finance Group PLC (formerly Bank of Georgia Group PLC) is a FTSE 250 holding company whose main subsidiaries provide banking and financial services focused in the high-growth Georgian and Armenian markets through leading, customer-centric, universal banks – Bank of Georgia in Georgia and Ameriabank in Armenia.

