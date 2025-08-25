ECARX (ECX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 26th. Analysts expect ECARX to post earnings of $0.0030 per share and revenue of $223.9160 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q2 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 26, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

ECARX Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ECX opened at $1.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.66. ECARX has a one year low of $0.7575 and a one year high of $3.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ECARX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ECARX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of ECARX in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ECARX in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ECARX by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 253,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ECARX by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 576,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 404,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ECARX by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 22,498 shares during the last quarter.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

