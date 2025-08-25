Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Insider Dame Kay Davies Sells 4,563 Shares

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report) insider Dame Kay Davies sold 4,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500, for a total value of £22,815.

Oxford Biomedica Price Performance

Oxford Biomedica stock opened at GBX 536.17 on Monday. Oxford Biomedica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 232.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 545. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £569.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 391.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 339.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 451 price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 490 to GBX 400 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Biomedica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 410.33.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica (LSE: OXB) is a quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, the Company has more than 25 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of gene therapies.

