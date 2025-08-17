Tyler Stone Wealth Management Purchases 2,683 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,432 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whelan Financial grew its stake in Walmart by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 4,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 3.7% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.58. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.52 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.29.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $166,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 649,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,066,674.80. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $380,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,056,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,511,128.70. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,334 shares of company stock worth $13,913,350. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

