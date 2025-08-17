Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 108.0% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 185.0% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 421.6% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Simon Property Group by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of SPG opened at $173.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.34 and a 12 month high of $190.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $2.15 dividend. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Simon Property Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary M. Rodkin acquired 246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $39,185.34. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,102.90. This represents a 1.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $83,149.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 58,195 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,881.55. This represents a 0.91% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,428 shares of company stock valued at $387,271. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.