Tyler Stone Wealth Management Has $357,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 138.6% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.5% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $166.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $129.38 and a 52-week high of $183.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

