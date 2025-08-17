Boston Family Office LLC Has $239,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,332,000 after purchasing an additional 133,573 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

IJS stock opened at $105.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.15. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

