USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Stock Price Down 5% on Insider Selling

USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.89. 2,129,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,282,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

Specifically, Director Michael Blitzer sold 2,091,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $32,946,621.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of USA Rare Earth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

USA Rare Earth Trading Down 3.3%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.99.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05.

Institutional Trading of USA Rare Earth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAR. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in USA Rare Earth by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in USA Rare Earth by 10,448.0% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in USA Rare Earth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in USA Rare Earth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in USA Rare Earth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth, Inc is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.

Featured Stories

