Boston Family Office LLC Trims Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 87,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 28.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,515,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,912,000 after buying an additional 331,675 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in PayPal by 12.2% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 881,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,879,000 after buying an additional 95,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PayPal by 14.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,012,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $261,792,000 after buying an additional 491,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 9.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,835. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average of $70.82. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $74.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

