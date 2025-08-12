Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 5,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after buying an additional 393,101 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 149,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

NYSE MAIN opened at $65.95 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.31.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $143.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.23 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 96.16% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Analysts predict that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MAIN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Main Street Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Main Street Capital

In other news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 13,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $811,231.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 181,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,198.62. This trade represents a 7.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

