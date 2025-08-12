Analysts Set Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) Target Price at $66.71

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.7143.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Hovde Group raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stephens lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ HWC opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.11. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $62.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.42.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 929.5% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 554.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6,107.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.