Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Receives $8.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.8571.

Several research analysts recently commented on BYON shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Beyond from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Beyond from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Beyond from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Shares of BYON opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Beyond has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.76.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.15. Beyond had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a negative return on equity of 78.27%. The business had revenue of $282.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Beyond will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond by 45.3% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Beyond by 25.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 158,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,591 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Beyond by 23.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond by 20.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 211,446 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond by 19.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 518,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 84,356 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

