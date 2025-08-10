ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Invests $378,000 in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,354,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 29,415.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 221,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after acquiring an additional 221,202 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in United Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,487,000 after acquiring an additional 110,298 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 763.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 118,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,556,000 after acquiring an additional 104,847 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in United Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 282,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,160,000 after acquiring an additional 92,959 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright set a $400.00 price target on United Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.69.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7%

UTHR opened at $301.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.01. United Therapeutics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $266.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 40.36%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $187,043.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,021.17. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $879,225.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,613,606.40. This trade represents a 13.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,681 shares of company stock valued at $24,618,359. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.