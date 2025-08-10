United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.7273.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRKS opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53. United Parks & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.48.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.31). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $490.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRKS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

