Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 854 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bel Fuse

In related news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $336,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,384.65. The trade was a 24.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Dawson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total value of $152,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,653.55. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $731,804 over the last three months. 5.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BELFB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bel Fuse to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $125.00 price target on shares of Bel Fuse and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $132.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.69 and its 200 day moving average is $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52. Bel Fuse Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.99 and a fifty-two week high of $136.10.

Bel Fuse Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Bel Fuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is presently 6.86%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

