Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.6% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 340,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,738,000 after buying an additional 166,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,464,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,359,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,911,000 after buying an additional 386,481 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,171,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 209,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after acquiring an additional 47,553 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.33. The company has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

