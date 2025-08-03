M.D. Sass LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

M.D. Sass LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,052 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital makes up approximately 0.3% of M.D. Sass LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. M.D. Sass LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OWL. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 380.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.02.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 209.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $703.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.13 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 2.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

