Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The company has a market cap of £1.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.22. Lansdowne Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.46 ($0.01). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.10.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. The company holds rights in the 2/07 Helvick and 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of the south coast of Ireland.

