iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,752,018,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,022,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,836,000 after acquiring an additional 209,752 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,969,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,808,000 after acquiring an additional 104,693 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,937,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,017,000 after purchasing an additional 212,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $214.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

