iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.2% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $132.83 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $140.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

