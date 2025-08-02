UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $563,000 Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 52,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 2.5% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.1% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 64,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $269.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.37. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $274.94. The company has a market capitalization of $285.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.44.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. Barclays lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

