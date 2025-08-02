Commerce Bank Buys 125 Shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Linde by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,547,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,834,631,000 after buying an additional 2,957,604 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,214,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,857,741,000 after purchasing an additional 554,480 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,128,233,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,925,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,062,085,000 after purchasing an additional 500,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,818,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,598,737,000 after purchasing an additional 265,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.80.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $459.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $216.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

