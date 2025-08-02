ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,651 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of ConocoPhillips worth $86,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,198,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 48,332 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.7%

COP stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.15. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.