MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 934 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 56,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,653,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.97, for a total transaction of $2,423,087.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,575.60. This trade represents a 29.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 760 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.56, for a total transaction of $385,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,514.64. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,646 shares of company stock valued at $22,136,614 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $522.78 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $350.52 and a twelve month high of $531.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $498.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.33.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

