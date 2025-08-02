Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $227,000 Holdings in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1,563.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEI Investments news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $1,668,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,843. This trade represents a 45.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $4,213,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,645. This represents a 78.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 237,126 shares of company stock worth $20,082,409. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $86.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.10. SEI Investments Company has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on SEI Investments from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEI Investments

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.