MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 1,340 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSJP. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 268.8% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6,032.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJP stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $23.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.0836 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.