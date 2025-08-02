Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 15,032 Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,032 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 6.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 40.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 24.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Dollar General by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 552,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,563,000 after buying an additional 142,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $108.54 on Friday. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.39.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,646,027.76. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Dollar General to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

