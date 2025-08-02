Aviso Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Aviso Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,262,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, July 14th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.33.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.1%

CAT stock opened at $428.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $385.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.36. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $441.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

