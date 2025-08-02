Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 106.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,173 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Samsara by 7.8% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Samsara by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Samsara by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 31,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Samsara by 262.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 35,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $1,384,576.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 978,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,814,984.26. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Bicket sold 45,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $1,776,963.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,395,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,958,068.49. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,691,872 shares of company stock valued at $111,982,470 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $61.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.73 and a beta of 1.62.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOT has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $53.00 target price on Samsara and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.64.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

