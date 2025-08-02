Certified Advisory Corp Has $712,000 Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 615.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $59.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average of $44.67.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

