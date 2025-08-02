42,847 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 42,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,367,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Phyllis M. Lockett sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $294,552.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,651.04. This represents a 25.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.61, for a total transaction of $1,304,836.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,164.96. The trade was a 35.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,130 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Trading Up 0.9%

CME stock opened at $280.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.62 and a fifty-two week high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CME. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays set a $298.00 price target on shares of CME Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.93.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

