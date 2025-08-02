iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Endeavor Private Wealth Inc.

Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.4% of Endeavor Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $93.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.73. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $96.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.3319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

